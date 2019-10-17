Commodities

Climate-change protesters disrupt London rail services

Contributors
Andrew MacAskill Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

Climate change activists disrupted rail services in the east of London early on Thursday, sparking a physical confrontation between angry commuters and a protester who had climbed onto the roof of a London Underground train, video on social media showed.

Adds details

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Climate change activists disrupted rail services in the east of London early on Thursday, sparking a physical confrontation between angry commuters and a protester who had climbed onto the roof of a London Underground train, video on social media showed.

British Transport Police said they had responded to incidents at Shadwell, Stratford and Canning Town, near to London's Canary Wharf financial district.

Footage showed protesters unfurling an Extinction Rebellion protest group banner on top of a stationary London Underground train at Canning Town before one was pelted with food and physically dragged off by commuters.

"Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services," the police said in a statement.

Extinction Rebellion launched a wave of civil disobedience on Oct. 7 to highlight the risks posed by climate change and the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.

Police in London said on Wednesday they had arrested 1,642 people since the protests started.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton & Shri Navaratnam)

((Andrew.MacAskill@thomsonreuters.com; +447818584430; Reuters Messaging: andrew.macaskill@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular