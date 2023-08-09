News & Insights

Climate change could impact travel season, route planning - TUI CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

August 09, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by Joanna Plucinska for Reuters

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tour operator TUI TUI1n.DE said on Wednesday it could see its travel season shift to start earlier in the spring and end in the autumn as climate change impacts tourist habits.

The company could also introduce insurance for its clients travelling to destinations that could be impacted by climate change-related events, like wildfires, Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel said on a media call.

