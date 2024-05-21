Climate Change Challenges: Haemonetics’ Battle for Operational Efficiency and Market Share

Haemonetics (HAE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Haemonetics faces heightened business risks due to climate change and the associated regulatory measures. The unpredictability of long-term climate effects threatens their operational efficiency and supply chain, particularly in the sourcing of raw materials and essential natural resources like water. Moreover, stringent climate-related legislation could impose greater compliance costs and disrupt product manufacturing and distribution. Failing to adapt to evolving customer preferences related to climate change could also lead to a loss of market share, adversely impacting Haemonetics’ financial stability and operational results.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on HAE stock based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold.

