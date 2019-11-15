Climate activists to protest at Blackrock in London

US Markets

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Climate activists will target BlackRock BLK.N, the world's biggest asset manager, on Friday by dumping ashes at its London office in a bid to draw attention to what it said was the destruction that the company wreaks in the Amazon basin.

"Activists will dump a pile of wood ashes (waste collected from pizza ovens and woodburning stoves) in front of BlackRock’s entrance doors," Extinction Rebellion said.

"They will then put on a carnival of flames and ashes with chaotic dance performances, fire-jugglers, musicians, speakers from multiple groups, giving a personal account of the fate their communities and territories face when daily attacked by extrativist industries," the group said.

Blackrock could not be reached for immediate comment.

