Climate activists target Amazon depots in Britain on 'Black Friday'

Guy Faulconbridge
Henry Nicholls
TILBURY, England, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Climate activists targetted 15 Amazon AMZN.O depots across Britain on "Black Friday" as part of a protest against the e-commerce giant, which the Extinction Rebellion group said epitomised an obsessive overconsumption.

"Black Friday epitomises an obsession with overconsumption that is not consistent with a liveable planet," the group said.

"Amazon and companies like it have capitalised on our desire for convenience and stoked rampant consumerism at the expense of the natural world," it said.

A Reuters reporter at an Amazon depot at Tilbury docks in eastern England said protesters had blocked the entrance.

Banners read: "Black Fridays exploits people and planet", "Amazon crime" and "Infinite growth, finite planet."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Henry Nicholls; editing by Costas Pitas and Paul Sandle)

