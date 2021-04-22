Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBC's headquarters in London's Canary Wharf, a Reuters reporter said.

Adds details

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBC's HSBA.L headquarters in London's Canary Wharf, a Reuters reporter said.

The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows. A spokesman for HSBC declined immediate comment.

Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters