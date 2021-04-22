Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Adds details

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBC's HSBA.L headquarters in London's Canary Wharf, a Reuters reporter said.

The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows. A spokesman for HSBC declined immediate comment.

Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

