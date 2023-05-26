Climate activists' resolution gets 30.4% backing at TotalEnergies AGM

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies shareholders rejected a climate activist resolution on Friday urging accelerated cuts to the French oil major's greenhouse gas emissions programme.

The resolution, filed by climate group Follow This, obtained 30.44% of votes.

That's up from a 17% vote share result in 2020, the last time a Follow This resolution was put forth.

TotalEnergies' internal climate plan, proposing more modest cuts, was approved with 88.76% of votes.

(Reporting by America Hernandez and Benjamin Mallet, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

