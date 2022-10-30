Public Companies

Climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum

Contributors
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Gabriele Sajonz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Two women glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin's Natural History museum on Sunday in the latest protest by climate activists, calling on the German government to scale up measures to fight climate change.

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Two women glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin's Natural History museum on Sunday in the latest protest by climate activists, calling on the German government to scale up measures to fight climate change.

The two activists glued themselves to the handrails around the skeleton of a dinosaur that lived millions of years ago, holding a banner that read: "What if the government doesn't have it under control?"

"The dinosaurs became extinct because they couldn't withstand the massive climate changes. The same threatens us," said Caris Connell, one of the women, aged 34.

The Last Generation group, which was behind the protest, said Germany must cut emissions immediately to stop mass extinction of species and called on Berlin to impose a speed limit on motorways.

The Germany government has set CO2 reduction targets to become carbon neutral by 2045 but has not set a speed limit on the country's motorway network.

The protest continued for 20 minutes until police arrived. Releasing the women from the handrails took another 40 minutes.

The Natural History Museum said it had filed a criminal complaint for trespassing and property damage.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Gabriele Sajonz Editing by Frances Kerry)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

How a Passion for Fish Farming Became a Booming Business

Oct 19, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular