Climate activists briefly disrupt Fed chair's speech

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Climate activists on Thursday took over a stage inside the secured headquarters of the International Monetary Fund where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Israeli central bank Governor Amir Yaron were speaking at a research conference.

"End fossil finance," the protesters shouted as Powell was ushered off the stage by security. The disruption of the event lasted roughly two minutes before security moved the protesters out.

Yaron remained seated throughout the disruption.

Powell later retook the stage and resumed his speech. It was the second time in weeks that an event attended by the Fed chief was disrupted by climate activists. A group took over the stage at an event featuring Powell in New York on Oct. 24.

Powell's prepared remarks were published on time at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT).

Spokespeople for the IMF and the Fed did not have a comment.

The event was open to the public, with registration and photo identification required.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Mark Porter, Andrea Ricci, Paul Simao and Deepa Babington)

