News & Insights

US Markets

Climate action should not come at cost of energy security, OPEC says

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

October 09, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Climate action should not come at the cost of global energy security, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday at the launch of the group's World Oil Outlook in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"There are some who unfortunately continue to push the extremely risky narrative of dismissing oil with talk of oil demand dropping by almost 25 million barrels a day by the year 2030," Al Ghais said

Regarding calls to halt investments in new oil projects, he said: "We believe this can only lead to heightened volatility which will hinder economic development and exacerbate energy poverty."

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.