CSR Acquisition, a blank check company formed by private equity veteran Clifton Robbins targeting an ESG business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Wilmington, DE-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-third warrants, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, CSR Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Clifton Robbins, the founder and CEO of Blue Harbour Group, and CFO Charles Kwon, the CFO of Blue Harbour.



The Wilmington, DE-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CSRA.U. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Clifton Robbins' ESG SPAC CSR Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

