Cohn Robbins Holdings, a blank check company formed by Gary Cohn and ESG investing veteran Clifton Robbins, raised $720 million by offering 72 million units at $10. The company offered 12 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



Cohn Robbins Holdings is led by Co-Chairman Gary Cohn, the former President and COO of Goldman Sachs who previously served as the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council; Co-Chairman Clifton Robbins, the founder and CEO of Blue Harbour Group; and CFO Charles Kwon, the CFO of Blue Harbour.



Cohn Robbins Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CRHC.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Clifton Robbins and Gary Cohn's SPAC Cohn Robbins Holdings prices upsized $720 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



