Clifford Skelton Of Conduent Shows Optimism, Buys $101K In Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on May 20, involves Clifford Skelton, President and CEO at Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT).

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Skelton purchased 45,000 shares of Conduent, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $101,699.

Conduent shares are trading up 1.35% at $2.25 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Delving into Conduent's Background

Conduent Inc acts as a provider of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. The company provides industry-focused service offerings in growth markets such as Healthcare and Transportation as well as provides multi-industry services such as transaction processing, customer care, and payment services. It operates through three segments namely Commercial Industries which is the key revenue-driving segment, Government Services, and Transportation. The group operates its business in the United States, Europe, and Other areas of which the majority of revenue is generated in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Conduent

Revenue Growth: Conduent's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.46%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 17.71% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Conduent exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.33.

Debt Management: Conduent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 1.54 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.12 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 1.61, Conduent could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Conduent's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNDT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2024 Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2021 Needham Downgrades Buy Hold Aug 2020 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CNDT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.