Clifford Modern Living Delays Key Circular Dispatch

Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd (HK:3686) has released an update.

Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd has announced a delay in the distribution of their circular involving key financial transactions and shareholder recommendations, originally scheduled for November 6, 2024. The new expected date for the circular’s dispatch is on or before November 22, 2024, as more time is needed to finalize the included information. This development may influence investor expectations and market perceptions regarding the company’s future plans and financial strategies.

