ClientEarth loses bid to revive UK shell lawsuit over climate strategy

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Environmental law charity ClientEarth on Monday lost its bid to revive its landmark lawsuit against Shell SHEL.L over its climate strategy, as London’s High Court refused permission to bring a case against the energy giant.

ClientEarth, which holds 27 shares in Shell, argued the company is "uniquely vulnerable" to a shift away from fossil fuels and that its directors are breaching their duties to shareholders to promote Shell's commercial success.

Its lawsuit was initially rejected in May by Judge William Trower, who again refused permission to bring the case in a written ruling on Monday.

The judge said ClientEarth's case "ignores the fact that the management of a business of the size and complexity of that of Shell will require the directors to take into account a range of competing considerations", in which the courts should not interfere.

If the lawsuit had been allowed to proceed, it could have opened the door for investors in other companies to sue boards that fail to adequately manage climate-related risks.

