Client activity on Morgan Stanley's E*Trade is 'off the charts' - CFO

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The number of trades customers are making on a daily basis on E*Trade is "off the charts," Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said at a virtual conference on Thursday.

So far this year, the number new accounts opened on E*Trade has surpassed the total number of accounts that were opened in the third and fourth quarters of last year, Pruzan said.

E*Trade, which Morgan Stanley acquired in 2020, is a new and growing business for the firm, and its growth comes as the recent trading frenzy centered on GameStop Corp GME.Nhas sparked a wave of interest from mom-and-pop investors.

"More clients, more engagement, more activity, more cash," Pruzan said. "It's been off the charts."

Morgan Stanley gets roughly half of its revenues from its wealth management business. But until the E*Trade acquisition, announced last February, it did not have a self-directed trading platform.

GameStop frenzy sparks fresh investment in stock-trading apps

Explainer: How a GameStop share pullback could hurt some investors

GameStop rally builds after puzzling ice-cream cone tweet

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Jan Harvey and Nick Zieminski)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.