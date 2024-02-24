Clicks Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CLCGY) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 32.40

The average one-year price target for Clicks Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CLCGY) has been revised to 32.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 30.85 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.48 to a high of 38.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.31% from the latest reported closing price of 31.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clicks Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLCGY is 0.37%, an increase of 59.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 8,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCGY by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCGY by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCGY by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 388K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCGY by 23.02% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 317K shares.

