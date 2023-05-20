Clicks Group Limited - ADR (CLCGY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Clicks Group Limited - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clicks Group Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLCGY is 0.00%, a decrease of 87.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.12% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clicks Group Limited - ADR is 32.92. The forecasts range from a low of 27.32 to a high of $36.62. The average price target represents an increase of 23.57% from its latest reported closing price of 26.64.

The projected annual revenue for Clicks Group Limited - ADR is 43,462MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 39.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLCGY by 87.77% over the last quarter.

