ClickIPO Partners with Renaissance Capital to Equip IPO Investors with “Biz Insights”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickIPO Securities, LLC, the IPO Marketplace for individual retail investors, is delighted to announce a partnership with Renaissance Capital LLC, the global leader in providing IPO research, to provide directly on the ClickIPO platform enhanced profiles and information on upcoming companies going public. ClickIPO users can now access facts and analysis about each company, its industry and the proposed new offering through ClickIPO’s new “Biz Insights” tab.



Scott Coyle, CEO of ClickIPO, commented, “We’re excited to provide our users access to Renaissance Capital’s extensive database of information about companies undergoing the IPO process. Our partnership with Renaissance Capital furthers our efforts to deliver on our mission of educating investors and providing them with the platform to execute on the investment opportunity. Today I believe ClickIPO is the only platform that provides investors with all three capabilities.” ClickIPO’s platform enables retail investors to stay informed of new capital markets opportunities, educate themselves on the company, and invest in opportunities that are attractive to them.



“ClickIPO is working to democratize the IPO market to allow everyday investors access to IPOs. This new partnership will help investors make educated and informed investment decisions by providing IPO insights directly through the platform,” said Matt Kennedy, Head of Data at Renaissance Capital. “With our data feed, ClickIPO provides digestible profiles on public offerings, arming investors with knowledge and leading to better investing decisions.”



About ClickIPO

ClickIPO Securities, LLC, exclusively offers the mobile ClickIPO platform designed to give Individual Investors access to hundreds of IPOs and Secondary Offerings each year. Its technology gives Underwriters valuable insight into investor behavior through the data it gathers and the app's "ClickIPO Investor Score", providing a retail distribution channel similar to dealing with institutions.



ClickIPO Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. ClickIPO Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Click IPO Securities, LLC, and owns the proprietary technology application known as ClickIPOTM. ClickIPO Holdings has granted Click IPO Securities, LLC an exclusive and perpetual license to use the application and authorization to relicense it for use by other registered broker dealers, including your broker dealer of record. The application might not be available in some jurisdictions.



About Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital is a global IPO investment advisor providing institutional research, investment management and indexing services. The Firm's IPO Intelligence research services provide pre-IPO fundamental analysis and global IPO market analytics to the top institutional buyers of IPOs. The Firm’s IPO Pro data platform provides IPO tracking to individual investors and market professionals. Renaissance Capital manages portfolios of newly public companies through ETFs and separately managed institutional accounts. For more information, visit Renaissance Capital’s website.

