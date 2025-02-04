Click Holdings Limited Reports Significant Growth and Achievements in 2024, Celebrates Lunar New Year with Shareholders and Partners

Click Holdings Limited celebrates Lunar New Year, highlighting 2024 achievements and plans for growth in HR solutions.

Click Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based human resources solutions provider, celebrated the Lunar Chinese New Year by reflecting on a successful 2024. The company's CEO, Jeffrey Chan, highlighted significant milestones including a US$5.6 million public listing on Nasdaq and a projected overall revenue growth of 40%, driven largely by its seniors nursing and logistics services, which are expected to grow by 30% and 90% respectively. Click has also partnered with Care U Professional Nursing Service to enhance community care for seniors. Looking ahead, the company plans to invest further in the seniors nursing sector and expand into smart home solutions while addressing labor shortages in various industries. Chan expressed confidence in the company's future and conveyed warm New Year wishes to stakeholders.

Potential Positives

Click Holdings Limited successfully raised US$5.6 million from its public listing on Nasdaq, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The company reported a projected 40% surge in overall revenue for 2024 compared to 2023, indicating strong business growth.

Click achieved a record of over 170,000 service hours in its seniors nursing solution services, expecting a growth of 60% compared to 2023.

The entry into a cooperation agreement with Care U Professional Nursing Service Limited to tap into a government-sponsored community care services scheme presents new growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes future projections, which are characterized as "forward-looking statements," indicating uncertainty about achieving the projected growth and financial results.

Despite claiming significant growth, the company does not provide detailed financial metrics or past performance data to substantiate these claims, potentially raising concerns about transparency.

The statement includes a cautionary note on the risks associated with its forward-looking statements, which may signal to investors that the company's future is less certain than presented.

FAQ

What are Click Holdings Limited's key achievements in 2024?

In 2024, Click Holdings recorded a historical public listing, raised US$5.6 million, and achieved significant growth across its business segments.

How did Click Holdings perform in the seniors nursing services sector?

Click Holdings achieved over 170,000 service hours in seniors nursing services, expecting a 60% growth compared to 2023.

What is Click Holdings' outlook for 2025?

Click anticipates high demand for human resources outsourcing, plans to invest in seniors nursing solutions, and may explore M&A opportunities.

How does Click Holdings plan to embrace technology?

Click will expand into the smart home solutions market for seniors, led by CTO Nixon Chau, focusing on technological advancements.

What industries is Click Holdings looking to expand into?

Click plans to extend services to property management, food and beverage, and retail sectors, aiming to address labor shortages in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Click Holdings Limited (



NASDAQ: CLIK



) (“Click” or the “Company” or “we” or “our”), a fast-growing human resources solutions provider based in Hong Kong, would like to share the joy and happiness of the Lunar Chinese New Year with all our shareholders, customers and business partners. As we drew a close to the Year of Dragon, our CEO, Mr. Chan Chun Sing, Jeffrey would like to report to you our numerous key achievements in 2024 and share his visions for the year ahead.





“2024 was a remarkable year for Click.” said Jeffrey, founder and CEO of Click. “Not only did we accomplish the historical public listing by raising US$5.6 million on Nasdaq, we also achieved countless breakthroughs in our business.”





“We experienced significant growth across all segments. As for the seniors nursing solution services, we achieved a record of over 170,000 service hours in calendar year 2024, expecting a growth of 60% as compared to that of 2023. In particular, we project our logistic solution services would record a spectacular growth of 90%. To further extend our coverage, in December 2024, we entered a cooperation agreement with Care U Professional Nursing Service Limited, one of the leading nursing service providers in Hong Kong, in order to tap into the prominent government-sponsored CCSV scheme aiming to provide community care services to senior citizens in Hong Kong.”







Key 2024 Achievements







- Strong growth in revenue – projected 40% surge in overall revenue in calendar year 2024 compared to that of 2023. We project both our nursing and logistics solutions segment recorded strong growth of 30% and 90% respectively.





- Successfully raised US$5.6M of capital from listing





- Tapping into home seniors nursing service through government-sponsored CCSV scheme











Outlook for 2025 and Beyond







“While unemployment rate in Hong Kong stays low at around 3%, a change in working habit such as freelancers and slashers, is believed to be permanent. Therefore, we continue to expect high demand of human resources outsourcing services in the market. Meanwhile, as aging population becomes a global phenomenon, we will continue to invest big in the seniors nursing solution sector. We will expand our collaboration with business partners and may consider M&A options when opportunities arise.”





“Furthermore, embracing technology has always been a key to our success. Our CTO, Nixon Chau, former GM of SenseTime Group, a leading AI software company, will lead our team to expand into the smart home solutions market for seniors in Hong Kong. Needless to say, we will continue to invest in expanding our talent pool which has been the bedrock to our business, and will extend services to cover property management, food and beverages, and retailing, sectors all currently facing labour shortages in Hong Kong. We are currently the only Nasdaq-listed company focusing on seniors nursing HR solution in Hong Kong and will continue to sustain strong growth by providing a convenient platform to connect our talents with our clients’ HR shortfall.”





“Looking ahead, I remain fully confident in all our business developments and I hope you feel the same. Last but not least, on behalf of Click, I would like to extend our warmest greetings to all our shareholders, customers and business partners, Kung Hei Fat Choy, wish you Good Health and Good Fortune in the Year of Snake ahead.” said Jeffrey.







About Click Holdings Limited







We are a fast-growing human resources solutions provider based in Hong Kong, aiming to match our client’s human resources shortfall through our proprietary AI-empowered talent pool by one “click”. Our key businesses primarily include nursing solution (mainly seniors) services, logistics solution services and professional solution services.





For more information, please visit



https://clicksc.com.hk



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







For enquiry, please contact:









Click Holdings Limited







Unit 709, 7/F., Ocean Centre





5 Canton Road





Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon





Hong Kong





Email:



jack.wong@jfy.hk







Phone: +852 2691 8200



