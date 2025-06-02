Click Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification for Non-Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Click Holdings Limited notified of Nasdaq non-compliance due to low stock price, given 180 days to regain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Click Holdings Limited announced that it received notification from Nasdaq indicating that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share due to a decline in its stock price from April 16 to May 29, 2025. The company has been granted a 180-day compliance period until November 26, 2025, to regain this compliance. If the stock price reaches $1 for at least ten consecutive business days during this period, Nasdaq will confirm compliance. Should the company fail to do so, it may seek additional time or face potential delisting, depending on meeting other listing requirements. Click is currently evaluating strategies to meet Nasdaq's requirements and is committed to regaining compliance.

Potential Positives

The company has a compliance period of 180 days to regain Nasdaq listing requirements, providing an opportunity for recovery.

Nasdaq's notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the company's shares, allowing for continued trading during the compliance period.

The company is proactively evaluating options to regain compliance, indicating a commitment to addressing the situation and maintaining its listing.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a notification from Nasdaq indicating it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement, which raises concerns about its financial health and stock performance.

Failure to regain compliance by the deadline could result in delisting from Nasdaq, severely impacting investor confidence and market perception.

The need to consider actions like a reverse stock split to regain compliance suggests underlying issues with the company's stock price and overall market position.

FAQ

What recent notification did Click Holdings Limited receive from Nasdaq?

Click Holdings Limited was notified that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share.

How long does Click Holdings have to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

Click Holdings has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, until November 26, 2025, to regain compliance.

What must Click Holdings do to meet Nasdaq's compliance requirement?

The company must achieve a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days.

What happens if Click Holdings cannot regain compliance by the deadline?

If compliance is not regained by November 26, 2025, the company may be eligible for additional time or face delisting.

What services does Click Holdings Limited provide?

Click Holdings offers human resource solutions, including nursing, logistics, and professional services, leveraging AI technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Hong Kong, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) (“Click”, or the “Company”) announced that, on May 30, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from April 16, 2025 to May 29, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.





The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares. Nasdaq has provided the Company with a 180 calendar days compliance period, or until November 26, 2025, in which to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. If, at any time during this compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will confirm compliance, and the matter will be resolved.





If the Company is unable to regain compliance by November 26, 2025, it may be eligible for additional time. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, which may include implementing a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.





The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. The Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2).







About Click Holdings Limited







We are a fast-growing human resources solutions provider based in Hong Kong, aiming to match our client’s human resources shortfall through our proprietary AI-empowered talent pool by one “click”. Our key businesses primarily include nursing solution (mainly seniors) services, logistics solution services and professional solution services.





For more information, please visit



https://clicksc.com.hk



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







For enquiry, please contact:









Click Holdings Limited







Unit 709, 7/F., Ocean Centre





5 Canton Road





Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon





Hong Kong





Email:



jack.wong@jfy.hk







Phone: +852 2691 8200



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.