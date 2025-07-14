Click Holdings Limited Integrates Cryptocurrency Solutions to Enhance Senior Care Services

Click Holdings integrates cryptocurrency solutions into senior care services, enhancing payment efficiency and targeting asset growth.

Click Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based leader in human resources and senior care solutions, announced its plans to innovate within its senior services sector by integrating cryptocurrency solutions, specifically Bitcoin and Solana. The company aims to enhance payment efficiency and accessibility for its services through the development of a cryptocurrency treasury valued at up to $100 million and the implementation of crypto-enabled payment systems, which will benefit its network of over 20,500 professionals. CEO Jeffrey Chan highlighted that this initiative aligns with the growing Silver Economy and positions CLIK as a leader in financial innovation within the senior care space. The company is committed to regulatory compliance and will conduct thorough assessments to ensure that these new offerings deliver real benefits to seniors and their families.

Potential Positives

Click Holdings Limited is integrating secure cryptocurrency solutions, which could enhance payment efficiency and accessibility in its senior services sector.

The company is building a substantial treasury in Bitcoin and Solana, potentially reaching a value of US$100 million, signaling confidence in the growing cryptocurrency market.

By evaluating cryptocurrency-enabled payment systems, CLIK aims to streamline operations for its talent pool of over 20,500 professionals, enhancing their salary disbursements and overall efficiency.

The initiative aligns with the growing Silver Economy, positioning CLIK to attract tech-savvy investors and unlock new revenue streams through innovative financial solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of integrating cryptocurrency into the company's services may raise concerns among investors about the volatility and regulatory risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

Focusing on a cryptocurrency treasury could divert resources and attention from Click Holdings' core competencies in human resources and senior care solutions.

The reliance on emerging technologies like cryptocurrency could be seen as a risky strategy in a sector that traditionally values stability and reliability, particularly for the elderly demographic served by the company.

FAQ

What is Click Holdings' latest initiative?

Click Holdings is integrating cryptocurrency solutions into its senior services sector to enhance payment efficiency and transparency.

How much does Click Holdings plan to scale its cryptocurrency treasury?

Click Holdings aims to develop a cryptocurrency treasury potentially worth up to US$100 million, starting with Bitcoin and Solana.

What benefits does Click Holdings see in using cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency can streamline operations, enhance operational efficiency, attract tech-savvy investors, and create new revenue streams for Click Holdings.

How many professionals are part of Click Holdings' talent pool?

Click Holdings connects clients with a talent pool of over 20,500 registered professionals across various sectors.

How is Click Holdings ensuring regulatory compliance with its initiatives?

Click Holdings is conducting thorough feasibility studies, risk assessments, and pilot programs to ensure compliance with global standards.

Hong Kong, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited (“Click Holdings” or “we” or “us”, NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”), a leading human resources and senior care solutions provider based in Hong Kong, today announced its senior services sector. By integrating secure cryptocurrency solutions, including building a substantial treasury in Bitcoin and Solana, and developing crypto-enabled payment systems, CLIK aims to revolutionize payment efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for its growing portfolio of senior care services.





CLIK's exploration focuses on harnessing the power of cryptocurrencies to enhance its core offerings while capitalize on the appreciating value of these assets. CLIK is evaluating the development of a cryptocurrency treasury, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin and Solana. This treasury could scale up to a value of US$100 million as the first step, and shall escalate further alongside business expansion.





In addition, CLIK is exploring the implementation of cryptocurrency-enabled payment systems to enhance the efficiency and security of salary disbursements for its talent pool of over 20,500 registered professionals. CLIK is also assessing the potential of crypto-enabled payments to streamline billing processes for customers who opt to transact using cryptocurrency.





"This initiative represents a bold step forward for CLIK, merging financial innovation with our mission to empower seniors through reliable, modern services," said



Jeffrey Chan



, CEO of Click Holdings. "As the Silver Economy surges—driven by an aging population with significant spending power—we see immense potential in cryptocurrency to streamline operations, attract tech-savvy investors, and unlock new revenue streams. By building a robust Bitcoin and Solana treasury and integrating crypto payments, we're not just adapting to the future; we're leading it, delivering enhanced value to our shareholders through innovation and growth."





CLIK remains committed to regulatory compliance and will conduct thorough feasibility studies, including risk assessments and pilot programs, to ensure these innovations align with global standards and deliver tangible benefits to seniors and their families.







About Click Holdings Limited







Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a Hong Kong-based leader in AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions. Through its proprietary platform, CLIK connects clients with a talent pool of over 20,500 professionals, serving nursing, logistics, and professional services sectors.





For more information, please visit



https://clicksc.com.hk



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







For enquiry, please contact:









Click Holdings Limited







Unit 1709-11, 17/F





Tower 2, The Gateway





Harbour City, Kowloon





Hong Kong





Email:



jack.wong@jfy.hk







Phone: +852 2691 8200



