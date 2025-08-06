CLH Stock Barely Moves Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Beat: Here's Why

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings beat since the company released results on July 30.

CLH’s earnings of $2.36 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% but decreased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

The stock has gained 5.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the 10.8% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 7.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

CLH’s Segmental Revenues

Environmental Services (ES) revenues of $1.3 billion increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate figure. Continued strength from the HEPACO buyout and growth in pricing, and higher incineration utilization drove this segment’s revenues.

Revenues from Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) totaled $219.7 million, a 13.9% year-over-year decline and below our forecast of $259.5 million. Lower base oil prices, led by weak demand, caused this decline.

Clean Harbors’ Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $336.2 million grew 2.6% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimation of $331.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.7%, up 60 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise, adjusted EBITDA for ES amounted to $376.2 million, increasing 4.5% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $379.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for SKSS was $38.3 million, down 25.6% from the year-ago quarter and missing our estimate of $42.2 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CLH

Clean Harbors exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $600.2 million compared with $489.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Inventories and supplies were $383.4 million compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Long-term debt (less current portion) was $2.8 billion, flat with the previous quarter.CLH generated $208 million in net cash from operating activities. The capital expenditure amounted to $90 million. The adjusted free cash flow utilized was $133.2 million.

Clean Harbor’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, CLH’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is updated to $1.16-$1.20 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $1.15-$1.21 billion. The adjusted free cash flow is expected to be $430-$490 million.

Clean Harbor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshot

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 52 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.08 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 9.1% and increased at the same rate year over year. Total revenues of $1.1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.7% and rose 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

