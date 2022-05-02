CLH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.00, changing hands as low as $99.66 per share. Clean Harbors Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLH's low point in its 52 week range is $87.11 per share, with $118.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.66.

