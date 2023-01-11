CLFD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.05, changing hands as low as $79.49 per share. Clearfield Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLFD's low point in its 52 week range is $44.15 per share, with $134.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.42.

