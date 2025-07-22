$CLF stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLF stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $242,591,717 of trading volume.

$CLF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLF (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CLF stock page ):

$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D GRAHAM (EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $822,036

JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606

KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742

JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLF Analyst Ratings

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CLF Data Alerts

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/22/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLF forecast page.

$CLF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLF recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Philip Gibbs from Keybanc set a target price of $14.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.5 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.5 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $3.91 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Mike Harris from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.25 on 05/12/2025

You can track data on $CLF on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.