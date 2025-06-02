Stocks
CLF

$CLF stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 02, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$CLF stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $505,449,075 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $CLF:

$CLF Insider Trading Activity

$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES D GRAHAM (EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $822,036
  • JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606
  • KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742
  • JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800

$CLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
  • GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Stocks mentioned

CLF

