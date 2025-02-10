$CLF stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLF stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $244,451,419 of trading volume.

$CLF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLF:

$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282

$CLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLF Government Contracts

We have seen $8,662 of award payments to $CLF over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

