$CLF stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLF stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $244,451,419 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLF:
$CLF Insider Trading Activity
$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282
$CLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 25,821,716 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,724,130
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 6,366,671 shares (+529.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,302,388
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 4,693,547 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,936,595
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,659,526 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,502,147
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,528,419 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,567,138
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,684,968 shares (+315.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,057,041
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 3,623,000 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,265,710
$CLF Government Contracts
We have seen $8,662 of award payments to $CLF over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
