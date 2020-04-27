Clever Leaves Inks Regional Supply Deal With Canopy LATAM

(RTTNews) - Clever Leaves, a multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis as well as hemp extracts, and Canopy LATAM Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO), said they have entered into a regional supply agreement.

Clever Leaves is a vertically integrated producer of medical cannabis and hemp extracts. The company is currently cultivating over 1.8 million square feet of greenhouses under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices or GACP in Colombia.

Clever Leaves' first extraction facility is currently capable of extracting 2,400 kilograms of dried flower per month. An expansion is underway to increase the expected extraction capacity to 9,000 kilograms of dried flower per month by mid-2020.

Under the terms of the regional supply agreement, Clever Leaves said it will supply Canopy LATAM with extracted products from its GMP-certified, licensed cannabis processing system and cultivation sites in Colombia.

Clever Leaves noted that it has already delivered the first of these extracted products to Canopy Growth under the one-year agreement, which has an option to be renewed for two more years.

"With Canopy Growth's large-scale capacity and network in Latin America, we expect this agreement to provide Clever Leaves with significant near-term revenue It also validates Colombia as a key source for the future of the cannabinoid supply chain, an important milestone for both Canopy Growth and Clever Leaves," said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

In Colombia, Clever Leaves recently received the quotas to cultivate, extract, and commercialize through exporting high-THC medical cannabis.

Following this approval, Clever Leaves noted that it can provide psychoactive products to global customers, subject to the receipt of the required import permits.

In November 2019, Clever Leaves received authorization from INFARMED I.P., the Portuguese regulatory authority, to start cultivation operations in Portugal.

Based on the pre-license received in Portugal, Clever Leaves Portugal is currently cultivating its first medicinal cannabis crop on its 90-hectare farm.

