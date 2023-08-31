Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) Price Target Increased by 2900.00% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) has been revised to 24.48 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of 0.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 432.17% from the latest reported closing price of 4.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clever Leaves Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVR is 0.05%, an increase of 106.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.69% to 9,368K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,629K shares representing 106.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Merlin Capital holds 1,095K shares representing 71.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 1,065K shares representing 69.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,065K shares representing 69.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 708K shares representing 46.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

