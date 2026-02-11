Cleveland Might Be the Midwest Retirement City That Offers the Most for the Least Amount of Money

Key Points

Cleveland, Ohio is ranked as one of the least expensive cities in the country.

The cost of living in Cleveland comes in 17% lower than the national average.

With a long list of activities to choose from, Cleveland is an easy place to make new friends.

If you're planning for retirement and are curious about the best places in which to retire in the U.S., you may want to put Cleveland, Ohio on your list. If your only knowledge of Cleveland comes from watching The Drew Carey Show, it may be tough to imagine what a charming gem this city along Lake Erie is.

In fact, Cleveland is so attractive for retirees that it's been included in the Motley Fool's "50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026, Ranked by What Retirees Value Most."

Cost of living

Impressively, the cost of living in Cleveland is 17% lower than the U.S. average. Best Places gave it an overall affordability score of 83 out of 100.

That's quite an accomplishment, considering Best Places factored in the total cost of housing, food, child care, transportation, healthcare, taxes, and other necessities. It also helps explain why Cleveland is a good place for relocating retirees to stretch their money a bit further.

Things to do

Cleveland is a city that's 100% alive, seven days a week. It's also a great place for a retiree to do as little or as much as they would like. Here's a very small sample of what Cleveland has to offer:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Neighborhood food tours

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

The West Side Market (a bustling indoor market rich with history)

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Playhouse Square

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Boating and other water sports

Volunteer opportunities (volunteering at the Metroparks Zoo, at Playhouse Square, or with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra is a great way to get out and meet interesting people)

The USS Cod Submarine Memorial and Steamship William G. Mather

Cultural districts, including Little Italy, Arcade, and Tremon

55+ communities

There are at least 19 communities built specifically for the 55+ crowd in and around Cleveland. Sixteen are small, with fewer than 500 homes, two are medium-sized with up to 1,000 homes, and one large community has over 1,000 homes.

Whether your plans for retirement include a single-family home, condo, or retirement community, there's something for you. Better yet, in December 2025, REMAX named Cleveland as the city with the second-lowest median sales price in the country.

Safety

If you're planning on moving to Cleveland, you'll want to check out different areas of the city first. Like most large cities, some areas are safer than others. It pays to ask locals their thoughts and check out crime maps for each area under consideration. If you find a place you like, scan the safety data on the city of Cleveland website or request more information from your real estate agent.

You've worked for years, saving and investing for retirement, and you deserve to live in a city you enjoy. If the idea of living near Lake Erie, surrounded by friendly Midwesterners, appeals to you, Cleveland is worth a visit.

