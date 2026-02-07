Cleveland Has a Retirement Comeback Story -- and It's Not Just About Cost of Living

Key Points

Cleveland might be one of the best places to retire in the Midwest. Realtor.com recently ranked Cleveland as the second-most affordable U.S. metro based on income. The same research posits that an annual household income of $66,500 is enough to buy a home and live comfortably in the city.

However, its affordable housing and low cost of living aren't the only catalysts behind the city's two consecutive years of population growth after multiple years of decline.

Here's what is driving Cleveland's comeback story as a top destination for retirees.

Cleveland offers world-class healthcare

Access to high-quality healthcare services becomes increasingly important for retirees. The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that 80% of 65-year-olds will need long-term care at some point in their lives. When health deteriorates, it's important to have access to trustworthy professionals.

That's why the Cleveland Clinic stands out. Newsweek recently ranked the clinic as the No. 2 hospital in the world for the seventh consecutive year. The clinic employs more than 80,000 caregivers, which makes it easier for Clevelanders to access healthcare services when needed.

Motley Fool's 2026 retirement research found that 15% of retirees placed a strong preference toward healthcare when deciding where to move. The Cleveland Clinic can put many concerns to ease, but it's not the only reason why Cleveland is special.

Many entertainment options

Cleveland is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and plenty of professional sports teams. The Cleveland Guardians, Browns, and Cavaliers all call the city home.

Cleveland sports fans can watch their teams compete throughout the year, and retirees from other cities can wait for their favorite teams to play in Cleveland as visitors. Ohio sports teams as a whole are more affordable to watch play than the average state's sports teams.

Cleveland's wide range of entertainment options can ensure that you never get bored and have plenty to do. You will have to trek out on some cold winter days, but indoor sporting events and entertainment venues can help you stay warm.

Natural attractions make it easier to stay active

Cleveland is situated on Lake Erie's southern shore, making it the ideal place to see sunrises and sunsets. You can hang out on Edgewater Park's beach during the summer and enjoy the quality weather during that time of the year. It features 9,000 feet of shoreline.

If you don't want to relax on the beach all day, check out Cleveland's Emerald Necklace trail, which covers more than 300 miles of biking trails across the city's extensive trail network. The trail can be a great place to run or bike in the spring, summer, and early fall before it starts to get cold. However, there are a few brave winter warriors who will walk, bike, and run the trail year-round.

The city is more affordable than most U.S. cities, and it gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

