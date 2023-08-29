Cleveland-Cliffs, USW union reach tentative labor agreement

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N said on Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) union on a new 3-year labor agreement for its Northshore mining operations.

The agreement will cover about 430 workers at Cliff's Northshore Mine in Minnesota and is pending ratification by USW's local union membership, the steel producer said in a statement.

The company did not disclose additional details on the labor agreement pending ratification.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.