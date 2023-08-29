News & Insights

US Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs, USW union reach tentative labor agreement

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

August 29, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N said on Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) union on a new 3-year labor agreement for its Northshore mining operations.

The agreement will cover about 430 workers at Cliff's Northshore Mine in Minnesota and is pending ratification by USW's local union membership, the steel producer said in a statement.

The company did not disclose additional details on the labor agreement pending ratification.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.