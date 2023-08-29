News & Insights

Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Labor Deal For Northshore Mining Operation

August 29, 2023 — 10:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new 3-year labor agreement.

The new contract will cover approximately 430 USW-represented workers at Cliffs' Northshore Mine in Minnesota.

The agreement is pending ratification by USW local union membership. No additional details will be released at this time pending ratification, the company said.

