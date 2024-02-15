Cleveland-Cliffs To Indefinitely Idle Tinplate Production Plant In Weirton

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said it will be indefinitely idling tinplate production plant located in Weirton, West Virginia in April 2024. The company said the need to idle the plant is a direct result of the decision issued by all four members of the International Trade Commission negating the implementation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tin mill products calculated by the Department of Commerce.

The company maintained its 2024 sales volume guidance of 16.5 million tons of overall steel products.

