News & Insights

US Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Weirton tinplate facility

February 15, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by Aatreyee Dasgupta for Reuters ->

Add details in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N said on Thursday it would be indefinitely idling its tinplate production plant located in Weirton, West Virginia in April 2024.

The move is a result of the unanimous decision issued by the International Trade Commission negating the implementation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tin mill products calculated by the Department of Commerce, the company's statement said.

The steelmaker issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice to approximately 900 impacted employees. These employees will be provided relocation opportunities to work at other Cliffs' facilities and/or severance packages.

Cliffs said it was maintaining its 2024 sales volume forecast of 16.5 million tons of overall steel products.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Aatreyee.Dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.