Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Weirton tinplate facility

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N said on Thursday it would be indefinitely idling its tinplate production plant located in Weirton, West Virginia in April 2024.

The move is a result of the unanimous decision issued by the International Trade Commission negating the implementation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tin mill products calculated by the Department of Commerce, the company's statement said.

The steelmaker issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice to approximately 900 impacted employees. These employees will be provided relocation opportunities to work at other Cliffs' facilities and/or severance packages.

Cliffs said it was maintaining its 2024 sales volume forecast of 16.5 million tons of overall steel products.

