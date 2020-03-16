Cleveland-Cliffs Successfully Completes AK Steel Buyout

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF recently announced that the acquisition of AK Steel Holding Corporation has been completed successfully. The combined company will be led by Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and chief executive officer, Lourenco Goncalves.



Per Cleveland-Cliffs, this is a new era for the company as a producer of differentiated, high-quality iron ore, steel and metallics in North America. The deal combines North America’s largest iron ore pellets producer downstream into the production of value-added steel and specialty manufactured parts for the automotive industry.



The combined company will have a unique position in the industry. Cleveland-Cliffs will possess a dynamic combination of assets — two efficient integrated blast furnace steel mills along with a new state-of-the-art hot briquetted iron (HBI) facility, two electric arc furnace plants and many other technologically developed facilities.



Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have plunged 52.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 33% decline.





In fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call, Cleveland-Cliffs stated that it expects average iron ore prices, steel prices and pellet premiums to be $90 per metric ton, $650 per short ton and $50 per metric ton, respectively, for 2020. Based on these assumptions, the company expects to generate net income of $300-$325 million and adjusted EBITDA of $550-$575 million for 2020 on a standalone basis.



