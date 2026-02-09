Markets
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Drops 14% Over Decline In Q4 Revenue

February 09, 2026 — 10:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) are moving down about 14 during Monday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, which reported a decline in its revenue to $4.313 billion from $4.325 billion last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $12.54, down 14.89 percent or $2.20, over the previous close of $14.74 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $5.63 and $16.70 in the past one year.

The company's loss narrowed to $243 million, or $0.44 per share, during the quarter, compared to $447 million, or $0.92 per share, in the previous year.

