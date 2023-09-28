News & Insights

Cleveland-Cliffs signs non-disclosure agreement in bid to buy U.S. Steel- source

September 28, 2023

Written by Greg Roumeliotis and Priyamvada C for Reuters

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs CLF.N has signed a non-disclosure agreement in an attempt to push through its bid to acquire rival steelmaker U.S. Steel Corp X.N, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

