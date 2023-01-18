Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Seek Imposition Of Antidumping Duties On Imports Of Tin Mill Products

January 18, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has partnered with the United Steelworkers in filing antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries related to unfairly traded tin and chromium coated sheet steel products. The company said the petitions present evidence that imports of tin mill products from each subject country are being sold in the United States at less than normal value and that imports of tin mill products from China are benefiting from countervailable subsidies.

The petitions seek the imposition of antidumping duties on U.S. imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.