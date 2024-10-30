News & Insights

CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Final Approvals For Acquisition Of Stelco

October 30, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), Wednesday announced that it has received regulatory and program approvals under the Investment Canada Act and Strategic Innovation Fund for the acquisition of Stelco Holdings Inc.

Following this, the steel producer expects to close the deal on November 1.

Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs's stock is trading at $13.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

