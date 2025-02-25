Cleveland-Cliffs' Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s CLF fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss was 68 cents per share compared with a loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter. It was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 65 cents.



Revenues decreased around 15.4% to $4,325 million from the year-ago quarter. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,313.4 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

CLF’s Operational Highlights

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $4,168 million for the fourth quarter, down around 15.8% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $4,198.3 million.



The average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $976 in the quarter, down around 10.7% year over year. It lagged our estimate of $985.



External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 3.83 million net tons, down around 5.2% year over year. It beat our estimate of 3.82 million net tons.

CLF’s FY24 Results

Full-year 2024 loss (as reported) was $1.57 per share against earnings of 78 cents a year ago. Revenues declined roughly 12.8% to $19,185 million in the full year.

CLF’s Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $54 million, down from $198 million in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt increased 125.2% year over year to $7,065 million.



Net cash used by operating activities was $472 million in fourth-quarter 2024.

CLF’s Outlook

The company expects a reduction of approximately $40 per net ton in steel unit costs in 2025 compared with 2024. Capital expenditures are projected to total around $700 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses are anticipated to reach approximately $625 million. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DDA) expenses are forecasted at roughly $1.1 billion. Additionally, cash pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) payments are projected to be around $150 million.

CLF’s Price Performance

Shares of CLF are down 45% in the past year compared with a 5.3% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CLF currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include ICL Group Ltd. ICL, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Kronos Worldwide KRO.



ICL is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents. ICL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 18.1%. ICL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Fortuna is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on March 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 16 cents. FSM, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has gained around 64.6% in the past year. FSM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing twice with the average earnings surprise being 53.5%



Kronos is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 5. The consensus estimate for KRO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents. KRO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 41.7%.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.