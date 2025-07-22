Cleveland-Cliffs Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s CLF second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss was 50 cents per share. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 68 cents. It had reported earnings of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues fell 3.1% year over year to $4,934 million in the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,903.4 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of roughly $4.8 billion for the second quarter, down around 2% year over year.



Average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,015 in the quarter, down around 9.8% year over year. It missed our estimate of $1,020.



External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 4.3 million net tons, up around 7.5% year over year. It topped our estimate of 4.2 million net tons.

Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $61 million, up around 5% from the prior quarter. Long-term debt increased 1.7% sequentially to $7,727 million.



As of June 30, 2025, the company had $2.7 billion in total liquidity.

Outlook

The company has revised its full-year 2025 guidance, reflecting updated expectations across certain key financial metrics. Capital expenditures are now projected to be approximately $600 million, down from the previously anticipated $625 million. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses have also been lowered to around $575 million from the earlier estimate of $600 million. CLF continues to target steel unit cost reductions of approximately $50 per net ton compared to 2024. Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses have been revised upward to approximately $1.2 billion, primarily due to accelerated depreciation related to idled facilities. Meanwhile, cash pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) payments and contributions remain unchanged at approximately $150 million.

Price Performance

Shares of CLF are down 32.9% over the past year compared with a 23% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CLF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.



Royal Gold is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.70. RGLD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 9%. RGLD carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kinross is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents. KGC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 16.1%. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Agnico Eagle is slated to report second-quarter results on July 30. The consensus estimate for AEM’s earnings is pegged at $1.66. AEM, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.3%.







Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.