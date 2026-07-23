Cleveland-Cliffs Promotes Celso Goncalves As President

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), a steel maker, said on Thursday that it has promoted Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves to the role of President, Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. The company has also appointed Goncalves as its board member.

The appointment reflects the board's confidence in Goncalves' proven leadership, strategic vision, and substantial contributions to the company's success, the company said. Celso Goncalves has served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2021 and has been with the company since 2016.

Subsequently, Lourenco Goncalves has relinquished his title as President and will continue as Chairman and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs.

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