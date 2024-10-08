News & Insights

Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Plans To Offer $1.6 Bln Of Senior Notes

October 08, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) announced said on Tuesday that it intends to sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior guaranteed notes due 2029, and $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior guaranteed notes due 2033.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance a portion of the cash consideration in connection with the acquisition of Stelco Holdings Inc., which Cliffs expects to complete in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Stelco Acquisition.

However, in the event that the Stelco Acquisition is not consummated, the Notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at a price equal to 100% of the initial issue price of the applicable Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest from the issue date to, but excluding, the date of such special mandatory redemption.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.