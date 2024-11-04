Cleveland-Cliffs options imply 9.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.9%, or $1.31, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.5%.
