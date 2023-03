(RTTNews) - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced Monday that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $100 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders.

Cliffs' minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $1,200 per net ton.

