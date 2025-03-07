Cleveland-Cliffs Launches "Buy American" Incentive For Employees

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has introduced a $1,000 cash bonus for employees who purchase or lease a new American-built vehicle containing substantial Cliffs' steel in 2025.

Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves emphasized the initiative's alignment with efforts to revive U.S. manufacturing, urging other companies to support American-made products. U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno praised the move as a boost for domestic industry and workers.

Only U.S.-manufactured vehicles with minimal imported steel content qualify. Further details will be shared directly with employees.

A press conference featuring Goncalves and Moreno will be livestreamed today at 10:30 AM ET on Cleveland-Cliffs' YouTube channel.

CLF is currently trading at $9.87 or 1.89% lower on the NYSE.

