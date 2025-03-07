News & Insights

CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Launches "Buy American" Incentive For Employees

March 07, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has introduced a $1,000 cash bonus for employees who purchase or lease a new American-built vehicle containing substantial Cliffs' steel in 2025.

Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves emphasized the initiative's alignment with efforts to revive U.S. manufacturing, urging other companies to support American-made products. U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno praised the move as a boost for domestic industry and workers.

Only U.S.-manufactured vehicles with minimal imported steel content qualify. Further details will be shared directly with employees.

A press conference featuring Goncalves and Moreno will be livestreamed today at 10:30 AM ET on Cleveland-Cliffs' YouTube channel.

CLF is currently trading at $9.87 or 1.89% lower on the NYSE.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

CLF

