Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cleveland-Cliffs' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cleveland-Cliffs is:

51% = US$3.6b ÷ US$7.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.51 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cleveland-Cliffs' Earnings Growth And 51% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cleveland-Cliffs has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Cleveland-Cliffs' considerable five year net income growth of 45% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Cleveland-Cliffs' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 28%.

NYSE:CLF Past Earnings Growth October 6th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Cleveland-Cliffs''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cleveland-Cliffs Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Cleveland-Cliffs doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cleveland-Cliffs' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

