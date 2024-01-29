Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$155 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$214 million, or -$0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$25 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $5.11 billion from $5.04 billion last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$155 Mln. vs. -$214 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.31 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $5.11 Bln vs. $5.04 Bln last year.

